Stolen car fleeing from police wrecks on Summerhill

One person is in custody after allegedly fleeing from police and causing a wreck Monday afternoon.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, Sgt. Brad Thacker found a stolen vehicle from Cass County in the Motel 6 parking lot a little after noon today and tried to block it in. However, the driver hit Thacker’s patrol unit with his car and fled out of the parking lot on St. Michael Drive. By the time that Thacker got turned around and turned out onto St. Michael himself, the stolen vehicle had crashed into two vehicles a block away in the intersection with Summerhill Road.

Samuel Lawson, 29, then jumped out of his car and took off running – but was captured pretty quickly by Thacker behind the nearby St. Michael Fitness Center.

A lady that was in one of the vehicles that Lawson hit was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Lawson also said that he was injured and was taken to the hospital too. Once released from there, Lawson will be booked into the Bi-State Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Detention, and Failure to Render Aid.

