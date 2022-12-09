Street Level Prostitution Sting Nets 3 Arrests by Texarkana PD

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–Three men have been charged with felony solicitation after agreeing to pay an undercover officer with the Texarkana Texas Police Department for sex earlier this month.

The female officer working undercover on Dec. 2 was approached by the men in their private vehicles while in the 500 blocks of Elm and Oak Streets, according to probable cause affidavits. The area is near the city’s downtown public library and a public park.

Morris Aaron, 26, of Doddridge, Arkansas, was allegedly driving a white Toyota pickup when he stopped and offered the officer $10 and some marijuana for a sex act, “namely a handjob,” the affidavit said. Aaron was taken into custody by uniformed officers after the undercover officer directed them to a more secluded area nearby.

Daniel Lee Rayborn, 55, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was allegedly driving a black Isuzu truck when he offered the undercover officer $20 for sex. He was arrested by uniformed officers after being directed to a nearby area to complete the transaction.

Ricky Dale Woods, 41, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was allegedly driving a gray Chevy pickup when he offered the undercover officer $20 for oral sex. Like the others, he was arrested while driving to meet the officer at a more out-of-the-way location nearby.

All of the men have been charged with felony prostitution and face six months to two years in a Texas state jail if convicted. A term of probation, in lieu of incarceration, is a possibility under Texas law as well.

Aaron has also been charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession. He’s currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $6,000.

Woods and Rayborn are currently free on bonds of $3,000.

