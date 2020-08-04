Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of 17-year-old

Advertisement

An 18-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old late Monday night.

On August 3, 2020 at 11:10 p.m. TAPD was notified of a shooting in the 2800 block of Love Creek. Officers arrived on scene to find a 17 year old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated and transported to St. Michael hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives and Crime Scene responded and began an investigation. Leads were developed through multiple avenues that lead to the issuance of a first-degree murder warrant for 18-year-old Keyuntre Ellis of Texarkana, AR.

Ellis later responded to the Bi-State Building where he turned himself in to Detectives.

Anyone with further information regarding this crime is asked to call Detective Easley at 903-798-3154.

