Texarkana COVID-19 Update Tuesday, August 4

TEXAKANA, TX— Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 643 positive COVID-19 cases, with 286 recoveries and 38 deaths. There are currently 306 active cases being traced in Bowie County.

Cass County has a total 153 cases with 76 recovered and six deaths. Cass County currently has 71 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th Street Texarkana, TX 75501 Monday through Saturday, August 3rd-August 8th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call 903-255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

