Suspect Wanted in Deadly Shooting

On Monday, June 20, 2022, around Noon, Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd and the 700 block of Laurel Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.

When officers arrived in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd, they found a dark-colored sedan crashed into a residence. Upon further investigation, officers found the driver of the vehicle to be the victim of what appeared to be a gunshot wound and a female passenger possibly injured from the crash. Both the driver and the female passenger were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital, and his identity has been held until the next of kin can be notified. The female’s identity is also being kept due to her being a victim in the case.



Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were notified and arrived at the scene. They began speaking to witnesses and following up on leads. Due to the facts gathered at the scene, a warrant was issued for Trenkale Martinez Brunson, a twenty-nine-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. He is wanted for Murder in the 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know the whereabouts of Trenkale Brunson, please contact 911. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about this crime, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3130 or Crime Stoppers at 903-798-7867.

