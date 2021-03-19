Teen arrested for threat to “shoot up” Simms, Texas, school

Advertisement

A 17-year-old who allegedly sent a message to a current student of Simms Independent School District which included a threat to “shoot up” the school has been charged with terroristic threatening.

Seth Moore, a former students of Simms ISD, allegedly sent a Snap Chat message to a current Simms student at 12:37 March 4 which the student then showed to a teacher, according to a probable cause affidavit. The message including the threat talks about others asking Moore about a recent break-up with a girl he had been dating.

Bowie County jail records show Moore was booked into jail on the charge March 8. He was released the same day on a $5,000 bond.

If found guilty, Moore faces two to 10 years in prison though he could be eligible for probation.

Texas treats individuals accused of a crime as adults at age 17 and above.

