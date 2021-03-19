Sylvia Stewart Seibold

Advertisement

Sylvia Sue Stewart Seibold of Texarkana, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 16, 2021, which was her 91st birthday.

She was born March 16, 1930 in Haynesville, Louisiana at the family home. Mrs. Seibold grew up in Magnolia, Arkansas. She was the valedictorian of Magnolia High School class of 1948 and head drum majorette. She attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, a Razorback beauty, and graduated with honors in 3.5 years. After graduation, she moved to Little Rock, Arkansas to work for IBM. She married Dr. William Richard Seibold Jr in 1952 and moved to Texarkana in 1962.

An avid bridge player, Mrs. Seibold played as often as she could. She also enjoyed going to the horse races and trips to Las Vegas and Shreveport with family and friends. She was a member of the Junior League of Texarkana, the local alumnae Chapter of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and First United Methodist Church of Texarkana, AR.

Advertisement

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband of 55 years.

Mrs. Seibold is survived by her daughter Karen and her husband Larry Vanmeter; her son Rick and his longtime girlfriend Michele Garrett, all of Texarkana Texas. Additionally, she is survived by her grandson Marshall Craig and his wife Lyndsey; great-grandsons Coleman and Woodson, also of Texarkana; as well as her granddaughter Allison Craig Eddings and her husband Broc; great-grandchildren Aven, Cash and Case of Benton, Arkansas. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all of us.

Mrs. Seibold will lie in repose on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas. A private family only service will be held at a later date.

Guest registry is available at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Texarkana, AR, Opportunities, Inc. or a charity of choice.