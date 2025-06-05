Telford Prison Staff, Texas Inmates Indicted Thursday By Bowie Grand Jury

Sponsor

A Bowie County grand jury on Thursday issued indictments for nine former Telford Unit staff members and 10 inmates who allegedly conspired to bring contraband into the New Boston, Texas, facility of the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice.

The former Telford employees include Capt. Jessica Ricks, 36; Sgt. Kimberly Renee Edwards; and correctional officers Mondraesha Quanee Davis, 24; Alexis Michelle Gregory, 23; Catherine Rene Davis; Britanee Wade, 27; as well as Jazzmine Prevo, Kristy Andrews and Dawn Schindewolf, whose former positions with the prison are unknown.

The investigation into the contraband conspiracy at Telford has been ongoing for more than a year and links the former employees to an alleged conspiracy to traffic contraband into Telford to alleged members of the Bloods criminal street gang, court documents show.

Authorities reportedly got wind of the conspiracy after reviewing cell phone data acquired in connection with an unrelated drug bust in January 2024, according to court records. Prison staff who allegedly brought contraband including drugs and cell phones into the Telford Unit were reportedly paid by friends and family of inmates via CashApp

All of the former prison staffers and inmates have been charged by indictment with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity involving money laundering and bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility and/or bribery. Engaging in organized criminal activity is a Lone Star State law that criminalizes racketeering and criminal conspiracies.

A number of the indicted inmates are not currently housed at the Telford Unit but may have previously been. The inmates include Robert McClure, 33, Boyd Unit; Tre Jackson, 31, Coffield Unit; Zachary Burks, 40, Moore Unit; Ronnie Wilson, 32, Polunsky Unit; Ladarius Reed, 32, Coffield Unit; Paul Madison, 22, Telford Unit; Christopher Pleasant, 35, Ferguson Unit; Broderick Jackson, 33, Michael Unit; Brian Paul, 36, Polunsky Unit; and Kalup Scott, 34, McConnell Unit.

Bowie County First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp is representing the state. Judge Jeff Addison of the 102nd District Court typically handles cases involving Telford Unit inmates accused of criminal conduct while in prison.