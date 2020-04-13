Telford Unit has 37 positive COVID-19 cases

Advertisement

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported Monday that 37 inmates at the Barry Telford Unit in New Boston, Texas, have tested positively for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

TDCJ is reporting that Telford has one case pending, eight inmates have tested negatively, 913 inmates in medical restriction and 38 inmates in medical isolation.

TDCJ’s website states that medical isolation is “For people who are sick and contagious. Isolation is used to separate ill persons who have a communicable disease from those who are healthy. Isolation restricts the movement of ill persons to help stop the spread of disease.”

The website states that medical restriction is “Used to separate and restrict the movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become ill. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms. Medical restriction can help limit the spread of disease.”

TDCJ updates the number of infected inmates daily by unit. Telford and other units where the virus has been found in staff and/or inmates are on lockdown and only staff who work on the unit may enter the facility.

The number of inmates who test positively at Telford are not included in the number of cases reported in Bowie County.

