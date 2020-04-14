A&M-Texarkana Awards Regents’ Grants to Students in Need

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has recently awarded 68 Regents’ Grants to students whose families have endured unexpected financial difficulties. The grants, available to students who meet certain criteria, are funded from the Texas A&M University System in College Station, Texas. To be eligible for the grant the student or the student’s family has to have an adjusted gross income (AGI) between 40,000 and 100,000 annually and is designed to help families who make too much to qualify for federal aid, but do not make enough to cover expenses if an unexpected circumstance arises.

The eligibility requirements Regents’ Grant are:

Texas Resident seeking first undergraduate (Bachelor’s) degree Be in Good Academic Standing and good standing with financial aid File a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) during the year you are seeking additional assistance Student/Family FAFSA adjusted gross income (AGI) must be between $40,000 – $100,000 (special consideration may be given to families with less than $40,000 earned) Student/Family must have an unforeseen financial hardship. Something unforeseen is something that could not be predicted and was not expected Documentation of this claim is required

The university received 87 applications for the Regents’ Grant. 68 students were awarded grants, 14 did not qualify, and 5 were asked to submit additional documentation. A total of $81,282.53 has been awarded in amounts ranging from $80 to $3000.

“We are very grateful for the Regents’ Grant program and that it is able to help some of our students who might not otherwise qualify for assistance,” said TAMUT President Emily Cutrer. “There are a large number of students who have been impacted by financial difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We anticipate this need to continue and we are actively trying to raise scholarship funds so that we have more money to award.”

