Tennessee couple facing capital murder charges in death of Texarkana, Arkansas, man

A couple from Tennessee have been charged with capital murder in Miller County in the Sept. 20, 2021, shooting death of Keith McFadden in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Cornell Brown, 30, and Starlar Brown, 29, are accused of killing McFadden in the course of committing aggravated robbery, according to Miller County circuit court records.

McFadden, 40, died shortly after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a yard on East 11th Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 20. Police began receiving calls about gunfire at East 11th and California Streets before McFadden was found.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Memphis, Tennessee arrested Brown at a residence there on Double Tree Street on Oct 28 and he was booked Nov. 30 into the Miller County jail. Records show that Cornell Brown’s wife, Starlar Brown, was booked into the Miller County jail in February.

Both are being held without bond.

If convicted of capital murder in McFadden’s death, Cornell Brown and Starlar Brown face the death penalty or a sentence of life without parole.

