Police Searching for Suspect in Texarkana Walmart Shooting

Texarkana police are searching for a suspect in a shooting about 9:45 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in 3300 block of Summerhill Road.

The suspect is Zachariah Larry, 22, of Texarkana Texas.

Larry and the 43 year old victim got into a verbal altercation inside the business that continued into the parking lot and became physical. At some point, Larry pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Larry immediately fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Wadley and is being treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating and expect a warrant to be issued soon in this case. Larry already had felony warrants from a previous incident.

Anyone who knows Larry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

