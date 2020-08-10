Texarkana Arkansas School District Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Advertisement

Over the weekend, the Texarkana Arkansas School District was notified that one of their students tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We have not received any reports of other students or staff members experiencing illnesses with symptoms resembling those of coronavirus,” TASD Director of Public Relations Dr. Genia Bullock said. “The Texarkana Arkansas School District COVID-19 Response Team works with the Arkansas Department of Health in determining on-site response levels when a positive case is confirmed. Upon learning of the positive case, immediate actions were taken in accordance with guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, which included cancelling activities to prevent the spread of the virus and notifying persons in close contact.”

Individuals who need medical care should call their medical providers to report their illnesses prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital. Parents of students exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or staff exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are asked to contact the Arkansas Department of Health at 1-800-462-0599 for guidance.

The TASD COVID-19 Response Team is closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates as we know more.

