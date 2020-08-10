Woman indicted for arson in fire that left man seriously injured

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a woman for first-degree arson with injury in connection with a house fire in New Boston, Texas, earlier this year.

Sherelle Hurd, 33, faces five to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty of starting a blaze May 20 in the 1000 block of Daniels Chapel Road that resulted in a man requiring treatment at an Arkansas burn unit. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and fire personnel from several jurisdictions responded to a call from the resident of the house.

The following day, fire investigators met with the man at the severely burned out house. His face was badly burned with blisters and peeling skin on his face and ears and one eye swollen shut. The victim was taken to a hospital in Texarkana and from there transferred to the burn unit at Little Rock Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement

The man, reported to be Hurd’s uncle, told investigators that Hurd had been living in the house and was angry on the day of the fire. The man said he had told Hurd to collect her things and move out and that she responded by stating she would “burn this damn house down.”

Multiple witnesses reported hearing Hurd threaten to burn the house down with her uncle inside in the days and just before the smoke and flames were seen. One of the witnesses allegedly said Hurd had been “bragging all over town” that she was going to “burn her uncle alive.”

Investigators determined the fire began in the bedroom where Hurd had been staying.

Hurd is being held in the Bowie County jail. Her bail is set at $200,000.

