Texarkana Ex-Cop Indicted For Alleged Child Sex Abuse On The Job

TEXARKANA, Texas–A former Texarkana, Texas, police officer was indicted Thursday by a Bowie County grand jury for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old girl who had been riding along with him on patrol as part of a program meant to encourage youth to choose a career in law enforcement.

Zackary Taylor Gilley, 32, now faces two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by contact and a single count of indecency with a child by exposure, court records show.

Gilley’s misconduct allegedly occurred while the teen was traveling with Gilley in his patrol unit last year on multiple occasions between January and November, according to a probable cause affidavit. Gilley allegedly told the girl he “had a crush on her” and made her “pinky promise” not to tell anyone, the affidavit said, noting the girl reported the conversation made her feel uncomfortable.

While riding along in the cruiser, Gilley’s misconduct allegedly escalated from talking about a crush to hand holding and kissing before including sexual contact, the affidavit said. Gilley allegedly would reach over to the passenger seat and touch the girl. under her clothing and allegedly touched her while reaching his hands into her pants and underwear.

Gilley allegedly scratched the girl with his fingernails while reaching into her pants, causing her to bleed, the affidavit said. In another instance, Gilley allegedly touched the girl’s breast in the patrol unit while touching himself. This allegedly upset the girl and led her to exit the cruiser and stand at the rear of the car “until he was finished,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit contains other graphic descriptions of alleged sexual abuse of the girl by Gilley. Gilley allegedly told the girl repeatedly that he wished she was 17 “and that he wanted to do sexual things to her,” the affidavit said.

Investigators allegedly retrieved a text message Gilley had sent the girl a text message in May 2024 advising her to delete his number from her phone and to erase text messages because of a question from a supervisor about his marriage, the affidavit said. Gilley had allegedly been messaging the girl consistently from March until that date in May, the affidavit said.

The girl allegedly responded in a text message by asking Gilley if his supervisors knew, to which he allegedly replied, “No. And I’m trying to keep it that way, but you have to do the same.”

Members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department were first made aware of the allegations June 2 by a so-called outcry witness. Gilley was placed on administrative leave and then arrested the same day, records show.

Gilley is currently free on a $600,000 bond. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

Gilley has retained Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson to represent him. Kelley Crisp, Bowie County First Assistant District Attorney, is representing the state.