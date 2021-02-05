Texarkana Fugitive Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

Advertisement

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and capture of Thompson. He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, battery, stalking/intimidation and a probation violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Texarkana, Texas police have been searching for Thompson for allegedly having shot a man twice within a few days of each other. He also had felony warrants for probation violation on an Aggravated Assault conviction where he shot someone else in 2017 and for Stalking/Intimidation.

