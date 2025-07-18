Texarkana Man Accused Of Putting Intimate Video Of Ex Online

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man is facing a felony charge for allegedly playing and narrating an intimate video of a former girlfriend on a livestreamed social media feed last month.

Cornelius Kevon Riles, 18, has been charged with publishing intimate visual material and is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $100,000. If convicted, Riles faces six months to two years in a state jail.

Riles had allegedly been posting videos online in which he threatened bodily injury to a former girlfriend and in which he suggested he would post a private video of her, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman reported on June 26 that Riles had livestreamed a video of her while narrating it and disclosing her name, the affidavit said.

“Any of Riles’ 1.9 thousand followers that had Facebook notifications on were alerted that he was on a live broadcast and would have seen and heard Riles narrate the video to embarrass the victim at the touch of a button,” the affidavit said.

The woman reportedly told an investigator with the Texarkana Texas Police Department that the experience has been humiliating.

Riles is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office, court records show. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp is representing the state.