Texarkana man accused of sexually abusing two young girls

A Texarkana man is facing five first-degree felonies for the alleged sexual abuse of two girls.

Derrick Deshawn Harper, 32, is related to the two girls who are cousins. One of the victims reported that Harper molested her multiple times before her family moved to the Dallas area.

The girl made an outcry in May 2019 of sexual abuse at her school in Tarrant County, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl reported that she was 4 or 5 years old when Harper began touching her at residences in Texarkana, Texas.

“The child could not be exact on dates and time but indicated that it continued over the course of multiple years,” the affidavit states. “She stated that she would cry and kick at the suspect and he would sit on her legs and continue what he was doing. She stated that he told her tha he would kill her family if she told anyone what happened.”

The alleged victim from Tarrant County allegedly told investigators that she witnessed Harper sexually abuse her cousin as well. The second alleged victim was interviewed in Texarkana and allegedly accused Harper of beginning to molest her when she was 7 or 8.

Harper is charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. Continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 is punishable by 25 to 99 years or life and there is no parole eligibility from any sentence a defendant may receive if convicted.

Harper has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records. His case is scheduled for trial Sept. 21. Harper is being held in the Bowie County jail with a total bond of $500,000.

