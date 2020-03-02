Historic Washington State Park Hosts Shakespeare in the Park “Cymbeline (Imogen)” and “A Midsummer Nights Dream”

Advertisement

Shakespeare in the Park

“Cymbeline (Imogen)” and “A Midsummer Nights Dream”

March 6-7, 2020

1940 WPA Gym: 7:30 pm –10 pm

Enjoy two evening performances by the American Shakespeare Center 2019/20 Mortal Fools Tour at Historic Washington State Park. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-show performance at 7 p.m. in the 1940 WPA Gym. Doors open at 7 p.m. On Friday, March 6, Cymbeline (Imogen) will be performed. On Saturday, March 7, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed.

Four-afternoon workshops on Saturday, March 7, led by the American Shakespeare Troupe, will be provided covering topics of how to perform Shakespeare on the modern stage. They are: Shakespeare & Word Play @ 11 a.m.; Shakespeare & Editions @ 1 p.m.; Playing Multiple Roles in Shakespeare @ 2:30 p.m.; and Stage Cues in Shakespeare @ 4 p.m. Workshop admission is $5 per person for ages 14 and older.

The American Shakespeare Center brings a unique performance style, blending Shakespeare’s stagecraft with a modern sensibility. The company uses Shakespeare’s staging conditions including universal lighting, minimal sets, doubling, cross-gender casting, and music. In Shakespeare’s day, the company couldn’t turn the lights out on the audience; actors and audience shared the same light. Leaving the lights on allows for a type of audience contact rarely seen in modern-day theatre. Audience members share directly in the action onstage as they become part of the play.



Since 1988, the American Shakespeare Center has toured the country with shows incorporating Shakespeare’s staging conditions. Based out of Staunton, VA, the company mission is to recover the joys and accessibility of Shakespeare’s theatre, language, and humanity by exploring the English Renaissance stage and its practices through performance and education. The organization can be found online at www.americanshakespearecenter.com.

Tickets for the performances are $10 adult and $5 for children ages 6-12. Call 870-983-2684 to reserve tickets. Tickets may be picked up at the 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center. Event doors open at 7 p.m. Williams Tavern Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. before the performance begins.

Historic Washington State Park, a restoration village preserving one of Arkansas’ most prominent 19th century towns, is located on US 278 nine miles north of Hope and can be reached by taking Exit 30 off Interstate 30. For more information visit www.HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com or call (870)983-2684.