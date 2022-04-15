Texarkana man accused of using Apple AirTag to stalk woman

Advertisement

A Texarkana man charged with stalking in Bowie County alleged taped an Apple AirTag beneath his wife’s car so he could track her movements.

Rex Allan Hackleman, 36, allegedly owns an email account linked to the AirTag found under the woman’s car March 20, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman was having her car towed from the parking lot at Central Mall in Texarkana, Texas, where she left it after it broke down.

The woman said she and Hackleman have been together for six years and married in 2020. The woman reported that she moved out of the home she shared with Hackleman in February and that he has threatened to harm her if she dated anyone.

Advertisement

“He also sent her a vdeo at one point of a person getting beat up and told her that this would be her and her new boyfriend if she decided to date again,” according to the affidavit.

The woman told Texarkana, Texas, Police Department investigators that a mechanic told her that water had been poured in her car’s gas tank and would cost $443.68 to repair.

Hackleman allegedly came to a hotel where the woman was Feb. 19.

“She advised that there was no way that he would have known where she was located,” the affidavit states. “There is reason to believe that Hackleman used the Apple AirTag to locate her vehicle to harass her, follow her location in real time and damage her vehicle.”

Hackleman is also facing a charge of false report for allegedly calling in bomb threats to the Bi-State Justice Building on two dates in March and once in November. Hackleman was alleged scheduled to report to the Bowie County probation office in the Bi-State to submit to drug testing on the dates the calls were made, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hackleman is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. His bonds are set at $115,000 in the stalking and false report cases. He is being held without bond on a motion to revoke probation in a debit/credit card abuse case.

