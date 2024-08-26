Texarkana Man Arrested For Promoting Prostitution In Police Sting

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man accused of advertising a woman for sale through an online website was arrested Tuesday after arranging a meeting at a local hotel with police working undercover.

Christopher Tremayne Harper, 34, allegedly used explicit photos and sexually graphic language in an ad on Skipthegames.com, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday. Harper was contacted by a Texarkana Texas Police Dept. officer posing as a legitimate customer Tuesday and an agreement was made for the officer to pay $140 for a half hour of sexual activity.

When the woman, 27, arrived at the hotel room which had been rented by police, she was invited inside and then arrested on a misdemeanor charge, the affidavit said. Harper, who allegedly arranged the meeting and dropped the woman off at the hotel, was arrested on a felony charge of promoting prostitution in the hotel’s parking lot.

Harper was allegedly in possession of the phone used to communicate with police, the affidavit said.

Booking records showed Friday that Harper was arrested Tuesday and remains in custody with bond set at $25,000. If convicted, he faces two to ten years in prison.