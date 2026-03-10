Texarkana Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Welfare Check Uncovers Dead Animals

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texarkana man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge last Friday after a welfare check at his Rio Grande Street home revealed numerous dead animals and severe conditions, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Officers responded after a Crime Stoppers caller reported that resident Bryant Savage had not been seen leaving the home in nearly three weeks and that numerous cats were inside. Animal Control accompanied officers to the scene.

When they arrived, officers and Animal Control personnel detected a strong odor of urine and feces. Inside, they found the remains of numerous cats, along with dead snakes and spiders in enclosures. Police said the animals appeared to have died from starvation.

Investigators also found evidence that surviving cats had fed on the remains of dead animals. The living room contained piles of feces, urine, bones and blood, police said.

Three live cats were seized by Animal Control and are receiving care.

Savage was arrested and charged with Cruelty to Animals. He is being held at the Bi-State Jail on a $200,000 bond.

“This is a heartbreaking case, and we appreciate the person who reported their concerns to Crime Stoppers,” the Texarkana Texas Police Department said.