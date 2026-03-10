Texarkana, Texas City Council Approves Water Projects, Building Code Updates at March Meeting

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana, Texas City Council met Monday evening for its regular monthly session, approving more than $2.3 million in water infrastructure contracts, advancing sweeping building code updates, and hearing concerns from residents of the nearby Wamba community over annexation fears and water quality.

The council approved two major water system contracts aimed at reducing the city’s non-revenue water loss, water the city produces but doesn’t get paid for.

Gary Smith, Executive Director of Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU), told the council the city is currently running 36% above the Texas state average for non-revenue water loss. Two key contributing factors identified in a recent study were aging water meters and over-flushing.

SPONSOR

The first contract, awarded to Holistic Utility Solutions of Grapevine, Texas, will cost the city’s portion up to $260,004 and will create a comprehensive analytics dashboard integrating pressure sensors, automated flushers, water sampling stations, and leak detection technology into a single monitoring system. “We can look to see areas that possibly have a water loss due to pressures,” Smith said. An automatic metering system installation — addressing the aging meter issue — is already underway and expected to be complete this summer.

The second contract, awarded to Kampco, Inc. of Texarkana, Arkansas, will cost up to $2,132,015 and involves installing approximately 3,600 feet of 24-inch water line connecting West Broad Street under the Texas & Pacific railroad yard to South State Line Avenue. Smith said the project will reduce water age in a high-flushing area south of State Line, improving water quality, pressure, and residuals — all while reducing the need for flushing.

City Manager David Orr delivered what he called “good news” before pivoting to budget challenges. The city has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award — the first time Texarkana, Texas has received the honor. Combined with previously held GFOA certificates for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Distinguished Budget Award, the city has now achieved what Orr described as “the GFOA Triple Crown.”

“Fewer than 300 local governments out of 90,000 nationwide receive all three of GFOA’s awards,” Orr said. “That’s 0.3%.” Mayor Bruggeman offered congratulations to Finance Director Kristen Peoples and her staff.

The good news came with a sobering budget outlook. Orr told the council the city is planning phased budget reductions of 3% in FY2026, 2% in FY2027, and 2% in FY2028 — a total 7% reduction by 2029.

Orr cited three driving factors: Proposition 9, a constitutional amendment passed by Texas voters in November 2025 that expanded the personal property tax exemption to $125,000; the 3.5% annual cap on property tax revenue growth; and rising healthcare costs. “We’re able to forecast this budget reduction,” Orr said, noting improved long-range financial planning tools. Letters have been sent to external funding partners, and departments will submit budget requests ahead of spring advisory committee meetings with the council.

The council received first briefings on a sweeping package of building code updates. The city is currently operating under 2015 codes and is looking to adopt the 2024 International Building Code, 2024 International Residential Code, 2024 International Energy Conservation Code, 2023 National Electrical Code, and a suite of plumbing, fuel gas, and mechanical codes.

Building Inspections Director Sawn Maxey highlighted key changes including:

New tornado load requirements for commercial buildings, and added snow and ice load provisions

Allowance of laminated lumber in place of steel and dimensional lumber

GFCI protection on all circuits from 120V to 250V, with new surge protection devices required in homes and multi-family units

Stricter insulation and air leakage requirements under the energy conservation code

A copper tracer wire requirement along building sewer lines

Maxey also noted that Texarkana College is already teaching the 2024 codes in its electrical, mechanical, and building trades programs and has offered to host public workshops to help the community transition from the 2015 standards.

The council also received a first briefing on proposed zoning regulations for shipping container homes and tiny homes (defined as 399 square feet or less). The proposal would allow them in Single Family 3 zones with a planned development, with requirements including anchoring, underpinning, a covered exterior skin, a roof, and a porch. Tiny homes must be site-built — not on wheels.

Wamba Residents Pack Council Chambers Over Annexation Worries

Several residents from the Wamba community, a small unincorporated area just north of Texarkana, appeared before the council with concerns about what they described as a pattern of signs being moved and a fear that the city is quietly creeping toward annexation.

Sharanda Nash-Nard asked the council about future development along Highway 559 (Richmond Rd.) and whether Wamba residents would be forced onto city water if annexed, or if they could keep their wells. She also asked about resources to test well water quality, citing concerns about bacteria, nitrates, and farm runoff into the Red River.

Renee Boyd told the council that Wamba was established in 1819, once had its own post office, and considers itself a city, not a community. She said the Texarkana city limit sign has moved progressively closer to Wamba over the years and expressed concern about being “overtaken.”

Mayor Bruggeman told both speakers there are currently no plans for annexation in that direction and that the city limit sign along the state highway would be controlled by TxDOT, not the city. “There’s not any type of initiative or movement to expand the city limits out that direction,” Bruggeman said, adding that city staff would follow up with residents on their specific questions.

The council approved new appointments to Planning & Zoning (Will Humphrey) and reappointments to the Zoning Board of Adjustment (James Bramlett, Mike Ingram, Thomas Tucker, and Rusty Phelps).

A rezoning at 507 West 38th Street from Single Family 2 to Two Family 2 was approved unanimously, correcting an inconsistency between the property’s actual duplex use and its zoning designation.

A new right-of-way construction permit ordinance is being developed that would require utilities to obtain permits before working in city right-of-way and give the city enforcement tools to ensure proper restoration of roads and infrastructure.

The council then adjourned into closed session for consultation with the city attorney, property matters, and economic development negotiations.

The next regular meeting of the Texarkana, Texas City Council is scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2026 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers.