Texarkana man charged with negligent homicide, DWI, in fatal crash in Ashdown, Arkansas

A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged with negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated in connection with a fatal crash in September that took the life of a 64-year-old Ashdown woman.

James Franklin Nowlin, 55, was driving a Ford F-150 when he collided with a Honda CRV being driven by Melba Rose at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to a probable cause document. Rose was pulling onto Highway 71 from McDonald’s when she was struck by Nowlin’s pickup in front of Jerry’s Drive In Liquor.

After striking the Honda, the truck hit a passenger car parked in the liquor store parking lot.

The crash was allegedly caused by Nowlin’s “inattentive driving.” Rose was pronounced dead at the scene and Nowlin was airlifted due to his injuries.

Nowlin’s blood alcohol level was allegedly .165. Drivers are considered impaired at .08.

Nowlin has been charged with negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated in Little River County, Arkansas.

