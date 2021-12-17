Man sentenced to 90 years for sexual abuse of four girls in Bowie County

Advertisement

A man who sexually abused multiple young girls in Bowie County was sentenced Thursday to 90 years in prison.

Jorge Pina-Gonzales, 43, must serve at least 70 years before he is eligible for parole, Bowie County First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said.

Pina-Gonzales was found guilty by a jury in less than an hour of continuous sexual abuse of a child and four counts of indecency with a child by contact involving four girls. The victims are related to Pina-Salazar and he would abuse them in the night while other adults were sleeping after family get-togethers and holiday gatherings.

Pina-Gonzales was sentenced to 50 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child and there is no parole possible from the sentence. The jury sentenced him to 20 years on each of the four counts of indecency. 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison ordered that some of the 20-year sentences run consecutively to the 50-year sentence for a total term of 90 years.

The victims who testified are now 13, 16, 17 and 18. The abuse began for some of them when they were 5 or younger.

Crisp said she hopes the trial and lengthy prison term bring some peace to the victims and their families.

