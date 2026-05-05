Texarkana Man Facing Eight Felony Charges After Human Smuggling Bust in South Texas

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MARATHON, TX – A routine Saturday afternoon patrol ended in a significant arrest after Brewster County Deputies intercepted an alleged human smuggling attempt south of Marathon. Kenneth Earl Williamson, a resident of Texarkana, is now in custody facing multiple felony charges following a high-stakes traffic stop.

During the roadside investigation, deputies discovered that Williamson was allegedly transporting eight undocumented individuals. The group included seven males and one female, with investigators identifying their countries of origin as Mexico and Venezuela. The discovery immediately shifted the nature of the stop from a traffic violation to a criminal human smuggling investigation.

Williamson was arrested at the scene and charged with eight felony counts of smuggling of persons. He was transported to the Brewster County Jail for booking. Meanwhile, the eight individuals found in his vehicle were transferred to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol agents for formal processing and eventual removal from the country.

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Texas authorities have remained on high alert in the Brewster County region, as the vast stretches of highway south of Marathon are frequently monitored for illicit transit activity. This latest arrest underscores the ongoing collaborative efforts between local law enforcement and federal border agencies to disrupt smuggling operations in West Texas.