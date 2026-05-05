Tensions Flare Over Grocery Deserts and Grant Transparency at Texarkana Board Meeting

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TEXARKANA, AR — The regular meeting of the Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors on Monday night evolved from routine municipal business into a heated exchange regarding community representation and the perceived fairness of local grant funding.

Road Repairs and Audit Debates

The meeting began with the board approving several infrastructure and administrative items, including engineering contracts for the 2025 Street Bond Rehab projects. These projects will target Broadmoor Drive, Lone Oak Avenue, and Pinson Drive, with Washington Street recently added to the scope.

However, a resolution to renew the city’s contract with accounting firm Forvis Mazars for the 2025 audit sparked a lengthy discussion. Director Jewell questioned the recurring 3% fee increases and expressed a desire to see the city seek competitive bids (RFPs) to compare costs. Director Harris suggested the city look into using state auditors to save money, noting that the school board and county use state services. Mayor Allen Brown and staff countered that municipal government accounting is a specialized field with few qualified firms, and that state audits often lack the depth required for the city’s bonding purposes. The resolution eventually passed, with Harris casting the lone “no” vote.

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The A&P Funding Controversy

The board faced sharp questions regarding the Advertising and Promotion (A&P) Commission. While it was previously understood that grant funding would be paused for 2026 to bolster fund balances, news emerged that a $15,000 grant was recently awarded for a fishing tournament. Directors Harris and Ward 2 representatives expressed concerns that telling the public “no funds are available” while approving specific requests creates an “illusion of favoritism.” Commissioners explained the fishing tournament was an emergency request after the event moved from the Texas side to the Arkansas side. They maintained that while a formal grant cycle wasn’t opened, they retain the right to hear individual requests.

Heated Clash Over “Grocery Desert” Initiative

The most dramatic moment of the evening occurred during the City Manager’s report regarding efforts to bring a grocery store back to College Hill. City Manager Tyler Richards announced a new public survey intended to gauge community needs. The atmosphere turned tense when Director Harris asked why ward representatives hadn’t been included in the committee formed with the Chamber of Commerce. Richards told Harris he had reached out without a response, a claim Harris called “a lie,” leading Mayor Brown to briefly call for order in the boardroom.

Dr. Hickerson from the Chamber of Commerce stepped in to de-escalate, explaining that the group was in a brainstorming phase and was not intentionally excluding leadership. She invited Harris to attend future meetings, noting they are currently working on a recruitment packet to pitch to national grocers.

In Other Business

Mayor Brown proclaimed May 3–9, 2026, as Professional Municipal Clerks Week, honoring the dedication of City Clerk Heather Sawyer and her staff. In infrastructure updates, staff confirmed that a bridge on Franklin Street remains closed due to severe pile deterioration, with Public Works currently developing a repair plan. The board also recognized several long-term employees, including Hazel Moore for 20 years of service and John Cates for 15 years, before adjourning into executive session to discuss board appointments.