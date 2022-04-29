Texarkana man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for meth

Advertisement

A Texarkana, Arkansas, man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Terron Jerome Pearse, 33, was arrested June 30, 2020, after falling through the ceiling of his house. Pearse was attempting to hide from officers who were attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant June 30, 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Western District of Arkansas, Texarkana Division.

More than a pound of methamphetamine was recovered from an inoperable vehicle parked in the front yard of the residence where Pearse lived on Cleveland Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. More drugs and a substance used to “cut” drugs were found inside the house.

Pearse was represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Alex Wynn. Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones represented the government. U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the case.

