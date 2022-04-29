St. James Science Olympiad team was invited to the state tournament in College Station, Texas. Their team went up against teams from schools that would be in the 6A+ category for size in Texas! St. James received 11th overall for a school their size. “Our small East Texas Private School took on 30 schools from across Texas and Placed 11th! We are extremely proud of them,” said Lindsey Looney.
Coach:
Nicole Ayers
Team Members:
Katherine Ayers
Daniel Ayers
Addison Bobo
Staten Crossland
Livi Dowd
Bailey Dowd
Taryn Hauburger
Henry Jefferies
Cage Jerry
Colt Jerry
Cooper Kimmel
Olivia Kimmel
William Moore
John O’Donnell
Morgan Yost
Overall Team Results:
11th out of 30 teams
Individual Results:
2nd Place – Mousetrap Vehicle
Cooper Kimmel and Daniel Ayers
4th Place Bridge
Cage Jerry and Henry Jefferies
4th Place Ornithology
Addison Bobo and Morgan Yost
7th Place Crime Busters
Morgan Yost and Olivia Kimmel
10th Place Solar System
Cooper Kimmel and Daniel Ayers