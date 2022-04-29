Advertisement

St. James Science Olympiad team was invited to the state tournament in College Station, Texas. Their team went up against teams from schools that would be in the 6A+ category for size in Texas! St. James received 11th overall for a school their size. “Our small East Texas Private School took on 30 schools from across Texas and Placed 11th! We are extremely proud of them,” said Lindsey Looney.

Coach:

Nicole Ayers

Team Members:

Katherine Ayers

Daniel Ayers

Addison Bobo

Staten Crossland

Livi Dowd

Bailey Dowd

Taryn Hauburger

Henry Jefferies

Cage Jerry

Colt Jerry

Cooper Kimmel

Olivia Kimmel

William Moore

John O’Donnell

Morgan Yost

Overall Team Results:

11th out of 30 teams

Individual Results:

2nd Place – Mousetrap Vehicle

Cooper Kimmel and Daniel Ayers

4th Place Bridge

Cage Jerry and Henry Jefferies



4th Place Ornithology

Addison Bobo and Morgan Yost

7th Place Crime Busters

Morgan Yost and Olivia Kimmel

10th Place Solar System

Cooper Kimmel and Daniel Ayers

