Texarkana man sentenced to 60 years without parole for child sex abuse

A 31-year-old Texarkana man was given a 60-year prison sentence Thursday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Quartshezz Lewis was convicted by a Bowie County jury of seven men and five women on Wednesday of molesting a girl repeatedly in 2014 when the victim was 5 and 6 years old.

Individuals convicted of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 are not eligible for parole in Texas.

In addition to the victim named in the charge Lewis was found guilty of this week, the jury also heard testimony from another girl who alleges she was molested by Lewis when she was about 6.

The two girls did not know one another, First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said. One of the girls made an outcry of sexual abuse in 2017 and the other made an outcry in 2019.

Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards prosecuted the case.

“Tell Quartshezz Lewis what you think about what he did to those little girls,” Richards argued Thursday. “Send a message to others about what people in Bowie County will do when you prey on our children.”

Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson represented Lewis. 202nd District Judge John Tidwell presided over the trial.

