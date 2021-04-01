Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers Win National Kick Champions at National American Dance Drill Team Competition

First Row (Officers and Seniors): Hannah Holland (Junior Lt.) , Hailee Partin (Senior Lt.), Caylin Scates (Senior Lt.), Madilyn Morse (Senior Lt.), Holly Thornton (Captain), Kyra Knowles, Alyssa Avard, Sara Jayne Burroughs (Junior Lt.) Second Row (Juniors): Landry Trammell, Noelle Sherman, Lexy Fowler, Linda Lee, Tori Scoggins 3rd Row: Director: Kristi Robinson (Sophomores): Skyler Kemp, Edie Neal, Mollie Hemphill, Ava Welch, Karoline knowles, Kenley Cordray, Camryn Parrish, Chloe Rojas Back Row (Freshmen): Emma Gamble, Lauren Hornsby, Madison Davis, Blakely Duke, Jordan Conley, Riley Richardson, Rachel Davidson, Norah Jordan, Ashlynn Tidwell, Elizabeth Johanson, Briana Jackson, Sarah Beth Richardson, Jace Ramos and Emma Case (Manager)
The Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers competed in the American Dance Drill Team National Championship in Arlington, TX on Saturday, March 27. They competed in the Medium Team division with kick, prop, pom, and officer routines. 

The Showstoppers received the following awards: National Team Kick Champions, 4th Runner Up National Champion Medium Team, 10th place National Champions Best of the Best (out of over 40 teams), 7th Runner Up National Champion Officers, 2nd Runner Up Academic Champions (3.72 team GPA), Gussie Nell Davis Officer & Team Award, 2nd Runner Up Officer Novelty, 4th Runner Up Officer Contemporary, 5th Runner Up Officer Jazz, 5th Runner Up Team Pom, and 1st Runner Up Team Prop. Freshmen Jordan Conley and Blakely Duke received 2nd Runner Up for their duet. 

The Showstoppers are under the direction of Kristi Robinson. 

