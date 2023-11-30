Texarkana Murder Suspect Arrested

Sponsor

After Texarkana, Texas Police got information about where Rodney Lindley might be hiding out, he was located and arrested at a residence Thursday morning in a joint operation with Texas Department of Public Safety and TTPD. He was wanted for the murder earlier this year of 30 year old Mercedes Young.

TTPD was dispatched to a house in the 3800 block of Alexander a little after 5:00 pm on September 13th. When they got there, they found Ms. Young suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home. She died later that evening at the hospital. Lindley, who immediately fled the scene after the shooting, was quickly identified as the suspect, and detectives obtained a murder warrant for him that night.

After his arrest this morning, Lindley was booked into the Bi-State Jail. Bond has not yet been set.