Texarkana Pharmacist Pleads Guilty To Falsifying Records To Conceal Drug Thefts

TEXARKANA, Ark–A former staff pharmacist for College Hill Pharmacy in Texarkana, Ark., has pleaded guilty to altering records to hide his theft of narcotics, including 1,500 methadone pills, from April 2023 to April 2024, according to federal court records filed last week.

Jason Chambless pleaded guilty at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas. Chambless admitted that he used the login password of the pharmacist-in-charge to conceal thefts of: 1,500 methadone pills, 300 Xanax, 200 MS Contin, 300 Dilaudid and 1,200 Oxycodone “in addition to other controlled substances,” according to records filed June 6.

Chambless allegedly used the drugs “for his own personal use over a long period of time,” records state.

Judge Hickey released Chambless on an unsecured $5,000 appearance bond following his plea hearing. Chambless faces up to four years in federal prison, a fine up to $250,000, or both, at sentencing.

Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy records show Chambless’ license is currently suspended.

Chambless is represented by Little Rock attorney Darren O’Quinn.