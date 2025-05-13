Texarkana Pickleball Club Launches With Big Plans and Bigger Goals

Sponsor

Texarkana’s pickleball community is getting organized. A new group, the Texarkana Pickleball Club, is officially forming to support and grow the rapidly expanding sport in the area.

For just $25 a year, members of the club will gain access to a variety of benefits, including preferred playing time at the Southwest Center, skill clinics for both beginners and advanced players, and exclusive events.

The club’s organizers say their goal is to follow in the footsteps of other successful regional clubs—like Longview’s, which has more than 400 members. Texarkana is hoping to match or surpass that number, aiming for 400 to 500 members in its first year.

Pickleball is often described as a mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. The courts are smaller than tennis courts—six pickleball courts can fit in the space of two tennis courts—and the game is accessible to all skill levels.

The club plans to host at least two large tournaments a year, potentially growing to four, drawing players from across the region, including cities like Shreveport, Little Rock, and Dallas.

Currently, Texarkana has just six public outdoor courts—all at the Southwest Center. Club leaders are working with the City of Texarkana, Texas, to double that number to 12 in hopes of easing overcrowding and supporting the sport’s growth.

The club’s first major membership event is set for May 31 at the Southwest Center and will include food trucks, music, instruction, and open play.

Those interested in joining can sign up at TexarkanaPickleballClub.com.

