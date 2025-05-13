TexAmericas Center’s Andrew Hill Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced Andrew Hill, Vice President of Finance, was honored with the Charles H. Chapman Award for community service at the 19th Annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Gala, presented by the Kappa Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Gala celebrates local leaders who have made a meaningful impact in the community. Each year, the fraternity honors a group of men for their contributions to civic life, mentorship, and leadership. A portion of the proceeds from the gala directly support four scholarships for students in the Texarkana city public schools, reinforcing ongoing commitment to youth and education.

“Receiving this award really means a great deal to me,” said Hill. “Being born and raised in the Texarkana community has always fostered a strong sense of love and support in me for this region and its well being. Because of that, it is awesome to know that those efforts are making a difference here.”

The Charles H. Chapman Award recognizes individuals who exemplify dedication to service, leadership, and positive change in their communities—values deeply rooted in the mission of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Hill was recognized for his sustained commitment to improving quality of life in Texarkana through volunteerism, civic engagement, and support for those in need.

“Andrew leads by example and puts in the kind of work that often happens behind the scenes like mentoring, organizing, and investing in others,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TexAmericas Center. “His recognition with the Charles H. Chapman Award is well earned, and it’s a testament to the integrity and passion he brings to everything he does for the Texarkana community.”

When reflecting on his community involvement, Hill highlighted a variety of efforts aimed at supporting underserved individuals and families ranging from organizing donations of essential goods to backing local initiatives that benefit residents.

For Hill, maintaining strong character and being consistent are keys to making a positive impact.

“Remain humble and courteous in every situation,” said Hill. “Humility helps us develop the compassion needed to support others, and courtesy opens the door for that compassion to be received. Both have served me well in building relationships and positioning myself to help others in meaningful ways.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Gala continues to be a cornerstone event in the Texarkana region, uplifting the work of men who lead by example and contribute to the betterment of their community through both personal and professional commitments.



