Texarkana Police Arrest Two for Multiple Counts of Injury to a Child

Texarkana, Texas Police arrested two women for multiple counts of Injury to a Child Thursday.

According to police, the children’s mother contacted them last week to report that she’d left her three sons in the care of her roommates while she went to work. When she got home later that day, the boys told her that Halye Blevins and Jacalyn Cook had allegedly gotten mad about how they were doing their chores and had beaten them several times with a belt and stick. The officer noted that all three boys had bruises and whelps on their buttocks and all down their legs.

Detective Casey Schmidt was assigned the case and asked that the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center assist him with interviewing the boys. Based upon his investigation’s findings, he obtained arrest warrants for both Blevins and Cook.

After Officers Ben Thomes and Dewey Fleming found the two women at their home on Thursday morning, they were arrested and transported to the Bi-State Jail.

Blevins is charge with three counts of felony Injury to a Child, and Cook is charged with two. As of this post, their bonds have not yet been set.