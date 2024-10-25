CHRISTUS Health’s Glenney Honored by American College of Healthcare Executives

Sponsor

The American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) has named CHRISTUS Health executive Chris Glenney the 2024 ACHE North Texas Senior Leader of the Year, an award that recognizes leaders who have made a significant contribution to health care and its delivery in the region.

Glenney, who serves as senior vice president of group operations for CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas and North Louisiana, was honored at the annual ACHE North Texas Summit last week.

“There have been so many great leaders and very accomplished people that have been honored before me,” Glenney said. “It was a real honor to be recognized.”

Glenney started his career with CHRISTUS in 1998 and has served in his current role since 2017.

Overseeing multiple CHRISTUS health care ministries in Northeast Texas, Glenney has led growth efforts that have included the opening of the Bradley-Thompson Tower at Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler, the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler and Longview and CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana, along with upcoming projects in Henderson and Palestine.

Under his leadership, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, the multi-specialty medical group of CHRISTUS Health, earned the American Medical Group Association (AMGA) Acclaim Award for Excellence.

“It sounds very cliché to say this, but I feel that this award represents all of the amazing work that happens in the region,” Glenney said. “I am just a small part of the incredible activity and progress that we are making in Northeast Texas, and I am honored to lead such an amazing organization.”

