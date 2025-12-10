Texas High School Coach Accused Of Soliciting Minor Online

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Texas–A former Texarkana Texas Independent School District coach has been charged with online solicitation of a 16-year-old girl and is currently free on a $100,000 bond, according to court records filed Wednesday.

Tevailance Ramone Lashawn Hunt, 26, is accused of asking the teen to send him nude photos on a social media application between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hunt allegedly told the girl he wanted to meet with her at the movies “because he has tinted windows on his truck.” Hunt allegedly asked the girl about sexual activity and said he could teach her some “tricks.”

Some of the messages from Hunt allegedly warned the girl “not to tell anyone,” and “keep your mouth closed.”

According to the affidavit, a different 16-year-old reported Hunt to administration in August – shortly after he began working for TISD as a coach – because he had requested to communicate with her through Instagram, which made the teen uncomfortable.

If convicted of online solicitation of a minor, Hunt faces two to ten years in prison.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.