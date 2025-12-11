Texarkana College’s Culinary Arts Prepares Students for Career Success with New Upgrades

SPONSOR

Texarkana College’s Culinary Arts Program is welcoming new students with exciting facility upgrades and industry-driven training, offering a fast, work-ready path for aspiring culinary professionals.

Based in the soon-to-be-renovated Truman Arnold Student Center, the program blends culinary fundamentals with hands-on experience. Students can earn a certificate in just 42 credit hours, with the option to continue toward an Associate in Applied Science, providing flexibility for those ready to start or advance their careers.

“This program prepares students not only with the basics but also with real-world experience to help them grow as professionals,” said Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Ashley Weems. “The curriculum builds a strong foundation in cooking techniques, menu planning, nutrition, and kitchen management. Students begin by earning the nationally recognized ServSafe food-safety certification, required by many employers. Core skills include food preparation, menu development, and kitchen operations, ensuring graduates are work-ready.”

SPONSOR

What sets the program apart is its emphasis on real-world practice. In addition to labs, students can participate in co-op education, gaining experience in local food-service jobs or campus kitchens where instructors guide them in building professional habits and time management.

The program’s strength also lies in its instructors. Weems studied patisserie and baking at Le Cordon Bleu in Austin and brings experience as a pastry chef at Northridge Country Club, a cake decorator and bakery manager at Julie’s Deli, director of operations, executive pastry, and sous chef at Benchmark American Brasserie. Texarkana College Alum Donna Welch studied hotel and restaurant management at Northwood Institute Cedar Hill before operating her own catering business, underscoring the program’s potential to foster entrepreneurial success. She has been an instructor with this program for almost seven years. The newest addition to the team is Culinary Assistant Lynzi Dansby, who recently graduated from this very program.

“We are working toward adding even more certifications to our roster,” Welch said, noting ongoing growth for future participants. One of her favorite parts of the job is seeing the excitement on the students’ faces when they try something new and it works out. “Watching them discover something for the first time and the pride on their faces is what we do this for.”

Combining hard work, creativity and practical training is central to the program’s appeal. Weems says it attracts those “passionate about a career in the industry, along with the work ethic and creativity it takes to succeed.”

Beyond culinary technique, students can build community connections. Local professionals, including health inspectors, nutritionists, executive chefs and food sales representatives, visit students in the classroom to demonstrate career paths and help students network.

The program also offers dual credit for qualified high school students, who can earn up to two semesters of college credit during their junior and senior years. After graduation, they only need one additional semester on campus to complete the certificate program, making the transition from high school to college both quick and seamless.

As the program grows, students will soon benefit from major renovations to the Truman Arnold Student Center. A $3.4 million project, scheduled for completion by the college’s 100th anniversary in spring 2027, will modernize interiors and reopen the Bistro café. The Bistro will feature a rotating menu, grab-and-go items, coffee service, and a pizza station giving culinary students hands-on experience in both front and back-of-house operations.

New kitchen technology will also be introduced, including a combi oven that combines convection and steam cooking with programmable settings used in corporate kitchens. This upgrade ensures students train on equipment they will encounter in the industry.

Texarkana College’s Culinary Arts Program offers more than classes; it provides a pathway for motivated students to build experience and launch their careers. For details on enrollment, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu/culinary. For more information about admission to Texarkana College call 903-823-3012 to schedule an appointment with an advisor or book a tour with a recruiter.