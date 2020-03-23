Texas Rangers Investigating Overnight Officer Involved Shooting

Advertisement



Texas Rangers are investigating an overnight officer involved shooting early Monday morning in Texarkana, Texas.

Timothy Noble, 20, of Texarkana Texas was shot by a Texarkana, Texas Police Officer.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, the officer was not inured in the encounter.

The shooting occurred at the Primera Iglesia Bautista Church at the Corner of N. Robison Rd. and College Drive just after 3 a.m.

According to Vaughn, police were called to the area for a shots fired call and reports of 4 masked man with guns walking in the area. An officer encountered the suspects and was in a 3-4 block foot chase with one of them. The officer then encountered the suspect in the church parking lot, shooting him.

The other 3 suspects fled the scene and have not been apprehended.

The suspect’s pistol recovered at the scene had a drum fed clip on it, according to Vaughn.

According to Vaughn, this was the third shots fired called in the area. At a previous call police had recovered over 20 shell casings at the scene. “This seems to be an ongoing feud between groups of people,” Vaughn said.

Noble was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Texarkana, Texas Police have requested the Texas Rangers to provide a concurrent independent investigation into the shooting.

The officer has not been identified at this time.