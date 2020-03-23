GoTXK’s T-Town Top 10 Things to do in Texarkana

Advertisement

The Leadership Initiative for Texarkana presents T-Town’s Top 10

Things to do in Texarkana March 23 – 29.

See more at GOTXK.ORG/CALENDAR

Including opportunities to Learn – to Share – and MORE!

1. Texarkana, USA Chamber of Commerce List of Open Businesses

We are currently populating our website with local information in regards to the virus. Please go to www.texarkana.org/covid19 and fill out the form with your organization’s information.

2. Virtual Museum Tours

Take a look at the virtual museum tours across the country! Watch here.

3. Bake Together

Cookies, cakes, brownies, anything! Baking is a great lesson in measuring, ingredients, and of course, making delicious goodies. Pick up a Custom Cookie Kit from Graham Slam Bakery. Learn more!

4. Make a Hidden Gems Video!

Now is the perfect time to explore outside in Texarkana and send us a video telling us what hidden gems you love in the community. Learn more!

5. Visit Bringle Art Park

Take a break from the house and experience the Bringle Art Park! Learn more!

6. Scholastic Learn at Home

Scholastic Learn at Home provides 20 days’ worth of active learning journeys designed to reinforce and sustain educational opportunities for those students who are unable to attend school. Learn more!

7. Explore Zoo’s and Botanical Gardens Online

Zoo’s and Botanical Gardens across the country are going live on their Facebook pages! The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is an example of an exciting way to learn about animals throughout the day. Learn more!

And Don’t Forget!!!

8. Stay Healthy!

Follow the guidelines for keeping yourself and your family and friends healthy:

Wash your hands WELL and often throughout the day. Also, find new ways to greet others besides shaking hands. Gloria Gaynor has a song for you to sing to pass the time while washing your hands! Watch here.

9. Check With The Sources!

Check with the sources! For any events on this or any other calendar, check the source, to verify if the event has been canceled. Here is a link including local closures and cancellations related to COVID-19.

Be smart in choosing where you go! Stay up-to-date with the CDC.

10. Spend Time With Your Family

Take advantage of the community slow-down and spend time with your family. Look out for elderly friends who are wanting to avoid extra contact – help them stay healthy by shopping or running errands for them.

