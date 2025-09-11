Three Charged In Shooting That Left Man, Dog Suffering From Gunshot Wounds

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Three teens allegedly involved in a shooting earlier this month are facing felony charges in connection with bullet wounds suffered by a man and a dog during the gunplay.

Elijah Shaw Lewis, 17, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty. Emmanuel Oneal Lewis, 18, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Kemmanie Isaiah Galbert, 18, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evidence tampering as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and marijuana possession.

Police responded to a local emergency center in Texarkana on Sept. 1 regarding a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. He reportedly told officers that he and a couple of friends had been riding in a Ford Mustang near a convenience store in the 1300 block of Richmond Road when they were shot at by the occupants of a white Chevrolet Impala, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Galbert was allegedly attempting to conceal an AR handgun when he was taken into custody near the scene of the shooting, the affidavit said. Galbert and the Lewis brothers had allegedly been at a house in the 1200 block of Pierre St. in Texarkana, Texas, when the Mustang drove by. Believing that one of the occupants had waved a handgun as they drove past, Galbert and the Lewis brothers got in the Impala and began following the Mustang.

The three teens allegedly drove past the Mustang and positioned themselves up the road. Elijah Lewis allegedly opened fire on the Mustang with the AR handgun striking one of the men and hitting a dog that belonged to a nearby resident.

The injured man and the dog both reportedly survived.

All three teens are being held in the Bowie County jail. Elijah Lewis’ bond is set at $300,000. Emmanuel Lewis’ bond is set at $200,000 and Galbert’s bond is set at $277,000.

The cases have been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.