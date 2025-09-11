Sponsor

Margaret Simpson Williams, age 97, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday, September 10, 2025 in a local assisted living center.

Mrs. Williams was born February 24, 1928 in Texarkana, Texas. She was retired from Lee Optical, was an avid bowler and a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, T.L. Simpson and Gawain Williams; one son, David Simpson; one daughter, Debbie Kirkpatrick and by one granddaughter, Stacey Alford Wallace, and one daughter-in-law, Charlett Simpson.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis Simpson and wife Janet , Preston Simpson; two daughters, Janet Schrader and husband Bill, Patti Moore and husband Walter; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; eighteen great-great grandchildren and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 13, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 Saturday prior to the service.