Three shot, two dead, in Murder Suicide

Two people died and one was injured after a shooting at a house in the 2500 block of Glendale in Texarkana, Ark. Monday afternoon.

On November 6, 2023 at approximately 4:40 p.m. Texarkana Arkansas Police received a 911 call advising of a shooting at 2501 Glendale. The caller advised the wife and child had been shot by the husband on scene.

Arriving officers were told that the suspected shooter had barricaded himself inside with the victims. Patrol officers forced entry into the residence to find an adult male, adult female, and a small child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The adult male and the child were deceased. The adult female was still alive and transported to the hospital by LifeNet.

Names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin are notified.