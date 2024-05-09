A&M-Texarkana Prepares to Break Ground on New $45 Million Business, Engineering, and Technology Building

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is preparing to break ground on a new $45 million academic building to house the university’s growing business, engineering, and technology programs. Funding for the new construction was provided by the Texas Legislature during the 87th Legislative session in 2021.

The new three-story building will be just over 50,000 square feet in size and will be situated on the southwest side of the university campus. The new building will connect to the existing Science and Technology Building via walkways on the second and third floors.

The building, designed to support growing demand for degrees in business and technology-related fields, will house the Center for Financial Literacy and Investment, numerous laboratories for mechanical engineering and design, and will include a 225-seat lecture hall/auditorium to support large lectures and other events. In addition to the new building, the project also provides updates to existing spaces in the current Science and Technology Building, most notably the laboratories used by the electrical engineering program.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the state legislature—particularly Rep. Gary VanDeaver and Sen. Bryan Hughes for the funding to make this transformational facility possible. We also thank ​Chancellor Sharp and the A&M System Board of Regents for their unwavering support of Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Their support reflects the ascendancy, growth, and momentum of this great university.”

“The new Business, Engineering, and Technology building will bring numerous opportunities for interdisciplinary study and research; creating synergies and allowing us to leverage these high-impact, in-demand fields in innovative ways to support state-of-the art learning and to provide workforce-ready employees to businesses in East Texas and beyond,” said Dr. Melinda Arnold, Texas A&M University-Texarkana Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs.”

A groundbreaking event is scheduled for May 30, 2024, with construction on the project slated to begin in June. For additional information about the new Business, Engineering, and Technology Building contact Aaron Harding at aharding@tamut.edu.



