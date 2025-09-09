Three Texarkana Men Charged With Aggravated Robbery

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Three men accused of holding up a couple at their Texarkana home and making off with a large sum of cash have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Jacourtland Damon Webster, 25; William Jaquan Hawthorne, 25; and Jathan Deshawn Malone, 20, have each been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with an Aug. 30 holdup, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Webster, who was allegedly driving the trio as they fled the robbery, is also facing a felony charge of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle. Hawthorne and Malone are facing misdemeanor charges of evading arrest on foot.

Webster, Hawthorne and Malone allegedly robbed a couple in the 4900 block of Twin Oaks Drive. The couple reportedly own a convenience store and were in possession of a substantial amount of cash, the affidavit said. The couple reported that when they arrived home they were rushed and surrounded by the three men, who each pointed guns at them, the affidavit said.

The three men were spotted using a vehicle description from the alleged victims while traveling on Richmond Road in Texarkana and the vehicle did not stop when an officer attempted to pull over the white Volkswagen Jetta they occupied.

The vehicle made several turns before coming to a stop near the intersection of Lumpkin Ave. and Reading St. where all three allegedly fled on foot. All three were caught and detained by officers and a backpack containing the stolen cash was allegedly recovered.

Webster’s bond is set at $510,000. Hawthorne, who is also facing a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, has bails totaling $552,000. Malone, who is also facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon, has a total $600,000 bail.

If convicted of aggravated robbery, the men face five to 99 years or life in prison.