More Charges For Texarkana Ex-Cop Accused Of Sex Abuse Of Teen

TEXARKANA, Texas–A former officer with the Texarkana Texas Police Department is facing two new felony charges – including child grooming – in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl who had been riding along with him on patrol as part of a program meant to encourage youth to choose a career in law enforcement.

Zackary Taylor Gilley, 32, was indicted by a Bowie County grand jury last week on new charges of child grooming and indecency with a child by contact. In August, a grand jury indicted him for five felonies: two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by contact and a single count of indecency with a child by exposure.

At the time of his initial arrest in June, Gilley had been charged with four felonies.

Gilley now faces a total of seven felony charges for allegedly abusing the girl while she was riding along with him in Texarkana during his shift on patrol.

If convicted, Gilley faces two to 20 years in prison on each of two counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecency by contact. The exposure and grooming charges are punishable by two to ten years in prison, in the event of a conviction.

Child grooming refers to the preliminary steps an abuser may take to increase a child’s comfort level, tolerance for inappropriate contact and fear of consequences if not kept secret.

Gilley is accused of misconduct that allegedly occurred last year on multiple occasions between January and November, according to a probable cause affidavit. Gilley allegedly told the girl he “had a crush on her” and made her “pinky promise” not to tell anyone, the affidavit said, noting the girl reported the conversation made her feel uncomfortable.

While riding along in the cruiser, Gilley’s misconduct allegedly escalated from talking about a crush to hand holding and kissing and eventually sexual assault, the affidavit said.

The affidavit contains graphic descriptions of alleged sexual abuse of the girl by Gilley. Gilley allegedly told the girl repeatedly that he wished she was 17 “and that he wanted to do sexual things to her,” the affidavit said.

Investigators allegedly retrieved a text message Gilley had sent the girl in May 2024 advising her to delete his number from her phone and to erase text messages because of a question from a supervisor about his marriage, the affidavit said. Gilley had allegedly been messaging the girl consistently from March until that date in May, the affidavit said.

Members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department were first made aware of the allegations June 2 by a so-called outcry witness. Gilley was placed on administrative leave and then arrested the same day, records show.

Gilley is currently free on a $600,000 bond. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

Gilley has retained Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson to represent him. Kelley Crisp, Bowie County First Assistant District Attorney, is representing the state.