Twice-deported Mexican national federally indicted in the Eastern District of Texas

Sponsor

TYLER, Texas – A twice-deported Mexican national, illegally living in Texarkana, Texas, has been charged with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Jose Orlando Colorado-Barcenas, 35, was named in a federal indictment returned by a grand jury last week in the Eastern District of Texas charging him with illegally reentering the United States after previously being removed.

The indictment alleges that on May 14, 2025, Colorado-Barcenas was found illegally in Texarkana, after having been previously deported to Mexico from the United States in June 2009 and again in January 2010.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

If convicted, Colorado-Barcenas faces up to 2 years in federal prison and deportation.

This case is being investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Richards.

A federal indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.