Two Arrested for Miller County Theft

On Thursday, September 9, 2021 at approximately 8:52am, Miller County Deputies responded to a residence on Miller County Road 144 in the Mandeville area regarding a theft that had just occurred. The reporting party stated that while inside the home, he heard, and saw a black colored truck pull into the carport area of the residence for a short period of time, then exit the property. Upon arrival at the scene, Miller County Patrol Deputy Don Rogers collected the victim’s statement, and documented the items that were reported stolen. Those items included a window air conditioner, Surveillance DVR, and multiple items of SCUBA dive equipment. Deputy Rogers, working with the reporting persons viewed surveillance footage from neighboring surveillance systems which showed the suspect vehicle entering and leaving the area.

On Friday, September 10, 2021 at approximately 9:30am, Corporal Charles Ray of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was conducting routine duties when he noted a vehicle matching the description of the one depicted in the previous days theft at 4504 Old Orr Road in Miller County. Upon closer inspection, Cpl. Ray observed the air conditioner in the bed of the truck that had been reported stolen.

Cpl. Ray notified Miller County Investigator Philip Ray who immediately began preparing a Search Warrant for the vehicle and residence. At approximately 11:30am, members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions executed the search warrant at the residence. During the search, multiple items of property reported stolen from the Mandeville area residence were recovered, including the SCUBA gear, DVR and air conditioner. Two persons were taken into custody. Daniel Timberlake, W/M 30 years of age of 4504 Old Orr Road was arrested for Felony Theft By Receiving. 37 year old Lori Lewis, W/F of Miller County was arrested for Felony Theft By Receiving and a Felony Warrant out of Texarkana, Arkansas for Breaking or Entering and Theft. Additional charges on both subjects are pending. Both are currently being held without bond at the Miller County Detention Center pending arraignment.

