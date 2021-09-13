Advertisement

DeKalb, TX

$174,499.00

House for Sale: 230 Napp Street, Dekalb, TX

To view this home, an appointment must be made. For information and questions please call: Larry B. Bachman: 717-330-0916.

THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!

This beautiful 1,280 sq. ft. home sits on a large corner lot which is just under ¼ acre. The setting offers a large front yard and a comfortable new wood-fenced backyard – perfect for kids and backyard picnics, socializing, and BBQs. The house features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A large, beautiful kitchen with an island and a service counter to living room or bar high seating for convenient breakfasts or lunch top this off. This package includes a large laundry with tub and service area. New paint, modern black and white motif inside and out. Cemented carport and stone driveway. It is turn-key ready, and this property will not last long!

All new electric service and wiring. New Floors-Laminate/Tile/Carpet • New AC/HVAC Goodman 5 Ton. New Fans and Light Fixtures. • New Outlets, Fixtures, Lights Inside and Out. New Granite Countertops. • New Gutters and Downspouts. Vaulted Living Room. • New 30 Year Shingled Roofing. All New Ducting and Vents. • New Insulation; Ceiling and Walls. New Cabinets Kitchen and Baths. • All-New Pex Plumbing Throughout. New Vinyl Windows. • New Plumbing Fixtures. Vented Stove Hood. • Closets w/lights. New Doors and Hardware. • Solid Wood-Stained Doors Throughout. Black Hardware All Doors/Cabinets.

