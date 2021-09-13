HOUSE FOR SALE: 230 Napp Street, Dekalb, TX – $174,499.00 

DeKalb, TX 

$174,499.00 

House for Sale: 230 Napp Street, Dekalb, TX 

To view this home, an appointment must be made. For information and questions please call: Larry B. Bachman: 717-330-0916.

THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE! 

This beautiful 1,280 sq. ft. home sits on a large corner lot which is just under ¼ acre.  The setting offers a large front yard and a comfortable new wood-fenced backyard – perfect for kids and backyard picnics, socializing, and BBQs. The house features 3  bedrooms and 2 full baths. A large, beautiful kitchen with an island and a service counter to living room or bar high seating for convenient breakfasts or lunch top this off. This package includes a large laundry with tub and service area. New paint,  modern black and white motif inside and out. Cemented carport and stone driveway.  It is turn-key ready, and this property will not last long!

  • All new electric service and wiring. New Floors-Laminate/Tile/Carpet New AC/HVAC Goodman 5 Ton. New Fans and Light Fixtures. New Outlets, Fixtures, Lights Inside and Out. New Granite Countertops. New Gutters and Downspouts. Vaulted Living Room. New 30 Year Shingled Roofing. All New Ducting and Vents. New Insulation; Ceiling and Walls. New Cabinets Kitchen and Baths. All-New Pex Plumbing Throughout. New Vinyl Windows. New Plumbing Fixtures. Vented Stove Hood. Closets w/lights. New Doors and Hardware. Solid Wood-Stained Doors Throughout. Black Hardware All Doors/Cabinets. 

To view this, an appointment must be made.

For information and questions please call: Larry B. Bachman: 717-330-0916.

